Spokane sees nearly 1,000 COVID cases over the weekend, just days before vaccine distribution

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has seen nearly 1,000 COVID cases over the weekend, coming just days before the Pfizer vaccine is set to arrive for distribution.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 336 cases Friday, 408 on Saturday and 303 into Sunday—concerning numbers, as always, but a far cry from the highest-ever 686 cases reported last Tuesday.

Currently, 132 county residents are hospitalized from COVID-19. 21,364 people have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article mistakenly reported that there were 21,364 deaths (not cases) from COVID

