Spokane sees highest single-day COVID-19 case spike since the start of the pandemic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County saw an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday when 187 people tested positive for the virus, marking the highest number of cases reported in Spokane in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Prior to Friday’s surge in cases, the highest overnight spike reported in Spokane was back in August, when 170 people tested positive.

The new numbers come a day after the Spokane Board of Health voted to terminate health officer Dr. Bob Lutz, citing misappropriation of funds and personnel issues as just some of the reasons. The health district canceled its weekly briefing on Wednesday, which would have ordinarily been held by Lutz.

READ: Spokane Board of Health votes to terminate health officer Dr. Bob Lutz

Dr. Frank Velasquez will take over Lutz’s position until the Health Board’s next meeting on Dec. 3.

There are now 10,692 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane. 216 people have died.

You can keep track of cases HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.