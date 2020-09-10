Spokane sees highest COVID-19 case spike since early August with 81 people testing positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 81 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane, health officials reported Thursday.

This marks the highest overnight spike in reported cases Spokane County has seen in almost five weeks. On August 8, health officials reported 117 positive tests in a 24-hour span.

There are now 5,757 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 26 people from Spokane are being treated at local hospitals.

