Spokane Schools working to implement food distribution, child care amid school closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thirty-seven people have now died from coronavirus in Washington, the State Department of Health said Friday.

According to the department, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 568. That’s over 100 more than the department reported on Thursday.

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all Washington schools to close through April at a press conference on Friday.

Shortly after, SPS Superintendent Shelley Redinger addressed the closure and rising coronavirus concerns.

Though schools will be closed, Redinger said SPS is working to ready food distribution hubs to help families in the district that qualify for free and reduced meals.

The district is also working with the Washington Education Association to implement child care for parents.

Many people have wanted to know students will make up the missed days. Redinger said schools can apply to waive missed days during a State of Emergency.

The district is currently working with the state to determine how those days will be made up.

