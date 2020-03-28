Spokane Schools to begin delivering meals by bus this Monday

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — You may have heard of a pizza delivery car, but have you ever had your food delivered to you by school bus?

Spokane Public Schools will start delivering meals to students by bus beginning Monday.

The goal is to ensure all children have access to food, despite difficult times surrounding COVID-19.

The routes will run through neighborhoods near Audubon, Arlington, Cooper, Sheridan and Stevens elementary schools. You can view a map of meal stop locations HERE.

Meal distribution will also continue at the other 24 sites around Spokane from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

READ: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.