Spokane Schools Superintendent Shelley Redinger to leave district for Richland position

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — After eight years serving Spokane Schools, Superintendent Shelley Redinger will leave her position to take a job in Tri-Cities, the district announced Tuesday.

Redinger has accepted the position as superintendent with the Richland School District, according to a release from SPS.

“I am grateful to the team at Spokane Public Schools and to the Spokane community for the collaboration and support I have experienced here,” Redinger said in a release.

“I know Spokane has a bright future and I look forward to continuing to advocate for education in eastern Washington in my new position in Richland,” she continued.

In a release, School Board President Jerrall Haynes said Redinger will be missed, and noted the school board is currently evaluating options for moving ahead with a replacement for her position.

“While we are sad to see Shelley go, we appreciate everything she has done to help SPS progress and position the district for even greater success in the future.”

