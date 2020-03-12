Spokane Schools restricts activities involving more than 250 people

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is limiting all indoor school-related activities to groups of 250 people or less, the district announced Thursday.

The announcement comes amid a rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a ban on public gatherings and events of more than 250 people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a release to SPS families and staff, the district said, “We are taking measures toward social distancing by not mixing people outside our school community. This limitation does not include regular school day instruction and meals, as those only include students and staff who are already within the same building.”

The district said the Spokane Regional Health District is not recommending school closures as of Thursday.

SPS said it will continue to work with the state and local government agencies moving forward to determine any future school closures.

