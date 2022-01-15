Spokane Schools report more than 500 cases of COVID this week

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – The surge in COVID cases nationwide and in Spokane County is hitting school districts hard. On Friday, Spokane Schools reported 539 cases among students and staff.

Spokane Schools already announced it will add in a day off next week, hoping to get a handle on the surge and the related staff shortages and student absences.

On its weekly dashboard, Spokane Schools reports the highest number of cases this school year by 466 cases.

The district reports 1,158 people were in quarantine because of possible COVID exposure. About 30,000 kids attend Spokane Schools.

For the same time frame, SPS reports none of those cases originated within school buildings, but the district said it’s behind on contact tracing because of the number of cases.

Moran Prairie Elementary School has the highest number of cases among that age group, with 20 cases reported. Franklin Elementary School is the only school that did not report a case.

Ferris, Lewis and Clark, North Central, Rogers and Shadle Park High Schools all report double-digit cases. Lewis and Clark has 120 students and staff in quarantine because of the 36 cases there.

On Friday, Spokane Schools reported more than 6,000 students were absent from schools district-wide.

The overall absentee rate has been between 10% and 20% since school started again after the Christmas break.

The school district said it’s committed to keeping kids in the classroom and not reverting to remote learning unless absolutely necessary.

