Spokane Schools moves forward with proposed levy on February ballot

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has decided to move forward with its proposed replacement levy on the February ballot.

During these unprecedented times, people have lost jobs and many families are struggling. The big question is whether or not voters would approve of more taxes to support schools.

The current school levy is at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Now, school board members are asking homeowners to pay $2.50 by 2024.

The levy is not an additional tax but, rather, a replacement to the currently levy that’s about to expire.

The money will go to support school programs, keeping class sizes small, and providing nurses to aid in contact tracing efforts.

According to Spokane Schools, Washington state funds only five nurses per district. Additional levy dollars will bring the funds needed to provide more nursing staff for the 31,000 students in the district.

Spokane voters have approved every school levy since 1990. The most recent one, approved in 2018, expires this February. That’s when voters will be asked to approve the replacement levy.

To see a full breakdown of how the process works, watch this video.

READ: Spokane Schools considering levy that could cost homeowners more

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.