Spokane Schools forming plan for naming and renaming schools, mascots

SPOKANE, Wash – With more sensitivity around cultural heritage and appropriation, the Spokane School Board is forming a plan that would lay out procedures for naming and renaming schools and mascots.

The school board has been talking about the issue since the summer, when issues of social justice came to the forefront. Past coverage of the issue indicates the district could rename several schools or mascots.

Wednesday, the board will look over a plan for how that could be done.

In a report to be discussed at a school board meeting, it says people could request a name or mascot change through the superintendent’s office. The issue would then be placed on a school board or agenda for consideration. If the board believes the process should move forward, a public hearing would be held to gather community input. It would then be up to the school board to decide to move forward.

It also lays out a plan for naming new schools and mascots, which the district will need to do with several new middle schools planned in the coming years.

For both new and existing schools, the district will ask the community for ideas. A review panel made up of a school board member, the superintendent and other other designee would choose three names and send them to the school board. The school would be named first, then the mascot.

The district would consider names that reflect a logical association with the school, like a location. It can also be named for a significant individual or event or a prominent local geographic feature.

Mascots should “represent the spirit of the school, identify with a characteristic of the school community, encourage pride and energy, and represent courage and integrity.” The plan specifically states that the district needs to “avoid representation or association with weapons or stereotyping various cultures.”

The school board will hear the presentation and information at Wednesday’s meeting.

You can read the full document at this link.

