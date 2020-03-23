Spokane Public Schools adds resources for students learning at home

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane schools are adjusting to the new reality of students learning at home instead of the classroom.

Starting Monday, teachers will be available by phone, email and on special online platforms to answer questions or share materials with families.

According to the district, free wireless internet access is available for students and staff in the parking lots of several schools.

SPS also added three meal pick up locations Monday. Meals will be distributed at Audubon, Bemiss and Cooper between 11:00 a.m. and noon.

