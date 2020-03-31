Spokane school bus drivers deliver meals to kids in need

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Many families rely on meals provided at school to get their kids through the day.

With many families missing paychecks, these services are needed now more than ever.

“Any time you help yourself or the community, you’ve got to feel it inside,” said John Clark, Bus Driver with Spokane Public Schools.

As a school bus driver, John Clark’s mission is to help make life easier for kids.

“Helping out the community gives me a sense of pride, even though I already have enough pride being a school bus driver,” said Clark.

These days, Clark and his colleagues are giving back in a different way.

“We are going around to different locations and different pick up points,” said Clark.

“We’re hearing from families that they have a need, so we’re trying to meet it,” said Doug Wordell, Nutrition Services Director with Spokane Public Schools.

At each pick up point, they’re bringing breakfast and lunch to kids who may not have a meal otherwise.

“We thought we’d start in our five highest need areas and see how that would work,” said Wordell.

“This is our fourth stop so far and we’ve already handed out 70 lunches,” Clark said.

In total, they plan on delivering between 500 to 700 meals depending on the day.

“We’re trying to give out some healthy lunch and snacks for the kids,” said Clark.

“We’ve been doing our deli sandwiches and grab-and-go meals like yogurt, string cheese, and sunflower seeds,” said Wordell.

Although they’re meals that may sound simple for some, for these kids, it makes all the difference.

“The little kids come up to us and say, ‘Yeah! I’m getting a lunch!’ That just puts a smile on our faces as well,” said Clark.

For the list of drop off locations, visit the Spokane Public Schools website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.