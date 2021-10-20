Spokane School Board to address busing issues at Wednesday meeting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane School Board will address recent busing issues at their meeting Wednesday night.

Durham School Services and Spokane Public Schools have not said much publicly about the issues, but students in all grade levels have been affected.

Students have experienced everything from late pick-ups to delayed rides home after school. Extra-curricular activities have also been impacted.

The problem is just one of several agenda items planned for the meeting, The school board will meet at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Families across the Inland Northwest affected by bus driver shortages

READ: Durham School Services says workers are quitting over vaccine requirement

RELATED: Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.