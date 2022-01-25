Spokane School Board looking to increase emergency substitute teacher pay rate

by Erin Robinson

Michael Conroy

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane School Board is looking to approve an emergency substitute teacher pay rate.

This pay rate would be $200 per day and utilized through the remainder of the current school year. The current substitute pay rate is $150 per day.

The conversation about increasing pay comes during heightened staff shortages as a result of COVID-19.

According to the school board agenda, the district has a pool of 424-certified substitutes, but only 30 percent of those people are accepting substitute assignments.

In the event the Washington State COVID-19 state of emergency expires before the end of the current school year, so would the emergency substitute teacher pay rate.

Once the emergency teacher pay rate expires, the rate for substitutes would go back to $150 unless the school board takes additional action.

The SPS board will discuss the proposal at their Wednesday meeting.

