Spokane School Board approves emergency pay raise for substitute teachers

SPOKANE, Wash.– Substitute teachers for Spokane Public Schools are about to see more on their paychecks.

On Wednesday, the school board approved an emergency pay rate increase for substitutes. It went from $150 a day to $200. The emergency rate of pay will be used through the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

The bump in pay comes as SPS sees heightened staff shortages because of COVID-19. School district leaders said while it has a pool of 424 certificated substitutes, only 30 percent are accepting assignments. There have not been enough substitutes to cover staff absences.

“As we work to continue in-person learning in an environment of high COVID case counts, we need to incentivize substitutes to accept positions. An increase in substitute teachers accepting positions will assist with the continuity of in-person learning,” the school board said in its Jan. 26 agenda.

The substitute teacher pay rate will go back to $150 if the Washington State COVID-19 state of emergency expires before the end of the school year.

Once the emergency teacher pay rate expires, the rate for substitutes would go back to $150 unless the school board takes additional action.

The $200 pay rate starts Feb. 1.

>You can find substitute jobs with Spokane Public Schools here.

