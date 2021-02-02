Spokane restaurants stay stuck in Phase 1 while other regions move forward with reopening

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s two largest regions moved to Phase Two in their re-opening plans today. Spokane didn’t qualify, keeping their capacity restricted to 25% open-air dining and CO2 monitoring.

“Well, we obviously would like to be at that point, but I have to trust the numbers is what made that decision for each county and each region. Our numbers missed in an area that hopefully in the next review we can open without open windows,” Debi Moon, owner of Clinkerdagger, said.

She decided to open her dining room last week but has to keep the windows open at all times, distance tables and can only have 25% capacity at all times. She says the temperature inside is only around 64 degrees, but she’s just happy to see customers again.

“It feels great to have guests in here because it’s a beautiful restaurant. When it’s empty, it’s just not the same, so to have the guests back is great,” Moon said.

The Swinging Doors also recently opened its open-air dining room at 25% capacity. However, Bob Materne says he still isn’t making any profits.

“The volume does not justify the means. We still don’t make a profit. It’s probably up 40% from what it was, but that isn’t enough to pay the bills. It doesn’t come close,” Materne said.

Since March, Materne’s business has lost over a million dollars. They’ve been given PPP money, but there’s no way, under these current restrictions, they can start making money again.

“Quite honestly, we have to do at least 50% capacity to at least get our head above water,” Materne said.

“The hospitality industry has been hit pretty hard with it. With the restrictions, our hands are tied with what we can do,” Moon said.

Many local restaurant owners are banning together urging the governor to let them open at 50%, claiming their industry isn’t causing Covid spikes.

“The cases are still going up after he told us to shut down, so it’s not the restaurants that are creating the problems. It’s people, not the restaurants,” Materne said.

Since restaurants can only operate at such restricted capacity right now, owners are encouraging anyone who wants to dine out to make a reservation. Spokane’s COVID numbers will get re-evaluated in the near future which will determine when the city can move forward with less dining restrictions.

