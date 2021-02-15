Spokane restaurants move to indoor dining on Valentine’s Day for Phase 2

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a big day for Spokane restaurants. Not only is it one of the busiest days of the year, but it’s the start of Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan.

All of Washington is now in Phase 2, meaning restaurants and bars can open indoor dining at 25% capacity. This was scheduled to start tomorrow, but Governor Inslee changed it to Valentine’s Day for restaurants.

“As soon as he changed his plans, we saw a massive uptick in all our reservations for tonight and we actually sold out,” said Rory Allen, Chef at Remedy Kitchen & Tavern. “It’s nice to finally have faces in the building again, but it’s still like, I want to see more, but it takes patience for that.”

Remedy was able to open up under Phase 1 by following outdoor seating and airflow guidelines.

“We had one heater inside that is electric and we actually had to replace a window that didn’t normally open so that we could open it so we could allow for indoor seating,” Allen explained.

Other restaurants can’t say the same. Casper Fry in the Perry District has been shut down for nearly a year.

“To take something that you worked so hard for and to have shut the doors and not know when you’re going open back up is always difficult,” said co-owner Megan Van Stone.

Van Stone also owns Durkin’s and Madeleine’s Café & Patisserie. Madeleine’s has been closed since the second shutdown, though she hopes to re-open in about two weeks. Durkin’s has been doing take-out, and is now back open for indoor dining.

What about Casper Fry?

“We are going to do two pop-ups coming up here,” Van Stone said. “We’re working hard right now to get it cleaned and to get it opened.”

Casper Fry will open from 4–8 p.m. on February 19 and 26 to work out the kinks. Van Stone has to hire a new staff and create a condensed menu.

“They’ve been empty. They’ve been vacant. They need to be cleaned. she said. “We have to reorder so much food and then that food has to be prepped and turned into what it is that we sell.”

She thinks these pop-up events will be a great way to dip their toes back into the water.

“We have put our heart and soul into all of these businesses,” Van Stone said. “There’s so much love in food and gathering and being together and I think that people so desperately want that right now. ”

Casper Fry will officially open on March 4.

RELATED: Need Valentine’s Day plans? Here’s a list of restaurants opening for indoor dining

RELATED: Spokane County, East Region is officially back in Phase 2

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.