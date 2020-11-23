Spokane restaurants hope you will shop local this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health experts are asking Americans to avoid gathering with extended family and friends on Thanksgiving this year. In the meantime, some restaurants in Spokane want to make the cooking part of this holiday easier on you.

Longhorn Barbecue is one of many local shops offering Thanksgiving meals. It is offering a package which feeds four to five people, and comes with two pounds of turkey and several sides.

But Longhorn is taking it even further.

“We accept people’s thanksgiving turkeys. They go to Costco or Yokes, buy them and then we’ll cook them for a $1.75 per pound,” Zac Smith, managing partner of Longhorn BBQ said.

Longhorn has been accepting turkeys since Wednesday, and has received about 150 already. Staff said they can take about 100 more by Wednesday.

Bark, A Rescue Pub in Spokane won’t take your turkeys, but it will provide your Thanksgiving meal. Owner Josh Wade said Bark is serving single meals for $15, double meals for $28 or will feed a family of four for $50.

“Our amazing chef put together a Thanksgiving holiday meal that’s based off of years of meals she has done in her own household and perfected,” Wade said. “We wanted to make those available to as many people as we possibly can.”

Those meals will be ready by Wednesday, with reheating instructions for Thursday.

Restaurant owners are hoping this offer will drive more customers to shop local this holiday season.

“We’ve already felt a bunch of love from the communities,” Smith said. “It’s hard for restaurants right now for sure.”

