Spokane restaurants battle snow and restriction extension

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants are taking hit after hit as Governor Jay Inslee announced another week of restrictions.

Snow isn’t helping, either. Businesses are slowing down after the holidays, making it nearly impossible for some to keep going.

The inside of O’Doherty’s was empty on a Wednesday afternoon, without people enjoying a cold beer this winter.

That has to wait until January 11, if Inslee doesn’t extend restrictions again.

“It is emotionally very draining and I understand the other side,” said Tim O’Doherty, the president and CEO of O’Doherty’s Irish Grille. “They’re trying to get us through this thing, I appreciate their efforts, but it’s hard on you emotionally to get up and not understand what you should do with your day.”

They tried to adapt with the new restrictions by setting up a tent for the outdoor patio, but O’Doherty took it down Wednesday, partly because it wasn’t what he envisioned for his business.

“It just is nothing close to the atmosphere and comfort that I can offer my customers in this structure that I’ve worked 30 years to create this ambience,” he said.

Another reason why the tent came down was because O’Doherty didn’t feel the temporary set up was safe enough for the inches of snow Spokane received.

Because of the restrictions, there will be no New Year’s Eve celebration, too.

“It’s a major night, it’s just one more big hit. One more bit hit that we’ve had,” he said.

While the outdoor dining didn’t work for O’Doherty’s during the winter, fairly new restaurant Osprey took advantage of the snow with its outdoor igloos.

The restaurant was renovated earlier this year, which General Manager Matthew Damskov said put them at an advantage. The restaurant now has awnings with multiple heaters to keep people warm, in addition to handing out blankets to guests.

On some days during the winter, Damskov said they’ve seen the amount of business like a warm August day.

“I thought we were definitely going to slow down,” he said of the winter. “Even today driving into work, with all the snow, we thought we’d be pretty slow.”

The restaurant, which is attached to the Ruby River Hotel, is trying to make the most of a tough year. When it under a remodel, it reopened in January, only to be shut down in March.

Damskov said they reinvented themselves with a drive-thru barbecue, which also saw success. Now, the igloos are a hit, too.

They had other plans for Christmas-time, wanting to create the holiday atmosphere for others to enjoy on their outdoor patio near the river, but 2020 had other plans.

“It’s been challenging, and the hits keep coming but we keep rolling with it,” Damskov said.

For some, it’s day to day figuring out what to do to stay afloat.

O’Doherty chooses to be optimistic through the constant change.

He and Damskov says the Spokane community has been incredibly supportive of their businesses during these tough times.

“We’re going to be here. We’re going to be here when this things over,” O’Doherty said. “Looks like we can see the light at the end of the tunnel now.”

