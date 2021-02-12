Spokane restaurants allowed to reopen for indoor dining with loosened restrictions

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Inslee’s announcement Thursday was a game changer for local restaurants and their patrons in the midst of the coldest conditions of the year.

It means people won’t need to be dining outside or with the windows open much longer.

“It was like 15 degrees when I left my house this morning, so trying to keep the inside of a business warm when you got your doors and windows open can be more than a challenge,” said Mark Starr, owner of David’s Pizza.

Inslee announced five more regions were eligible to move forward in the state’s reopening plan on Thursday, including the East Region- where Spokane is located. The loosening of restrictions means businesses can once again host people at 25% capacity.

Through the winter, businesses have had to get creative with how to stay afloat and utilize the space they have.

Bark, a Rescue Pub has igloos and large tents for their patrons to dine in.

While the news of indoor dining is welcome for many restaurants, many say it still isn’t enough to be able to keep the lights on with just 25% capacity and take-out orders.

“When you have mandates that say you can only go to 25% capacity, well your expenses don’t go down, your heating bill certainly doesn’t go down now,” said Starr. “You need to have all those seats, you need to have all those chairs full.”

Since the pandemic began, more than 100,000 restaurants have had to close due to restrictions. While there is a light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine, it may not be enough.

“Businesses right now are on life support, how long can someone last on life support, it’s almost one of those questions you don’t want to guess the answer to,” said Starr.

