Spokane restaurant uses doors painted by artists to promote social distancing

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ve all been told to practice social distancing in public. Sometimes, figuring out exactly how far apart we should be can be challenging.

Ever since COVID-19 hit, things haven’t been the same for local restaurants.

“The environment might change, but the mission doesn’t,” said Michael Wiley, Owner of Wiley’s Downtown Bistro.

For Wiley, that mission is to make everyone feel at ease, regardless of the circumstances.

He admits the pandemic has come with its challenges. Instead of giving up, he decided to get creative.

“How do we fix it? How do we solve it? What can we do to help?,” said Wiley.

However, his biggest concern is making sure everyone stays safe.

“I was talking about it with my dad. We’re sitting down here together and then we came up with the idea of doors,” Wiley said.

These aren’t just your average doors. Each door was hand painted by a different artist in Spokane.

“Where we’re seeing a lot of exposure to it is on social media, where people are seeing the doors and saying oh my gosh that’s such a cool idea,” said Wiley.

He figured why not take things a step further, by auctioning off the doors once things return to normal.

“If this door sells for $500, the artist of this door can say, ‘I want this to go to the Women and Children’s Shelter.’,” said Wiley.

It all goes back to Wiley’s main mission.

“Our take on it was how can we turn this challenge into positivity?,” he said.

Because as the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens.

