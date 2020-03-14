Spokane restaurant offers grab-and-go option amid Coronavirus concerns

SPOKANE, Wash.– Innovation extends beyond the ingredients in the Gander and Ryegrass kitchen.

The downtown Spokane restaurant’s owner told 4 News Now he is launching a grab-and-go lunch and dinner option for those trying to avoid other people amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Owner and chef Peter Froese said they will still offer the regular multi-course dinners, but customers can also get a sandwich to go for lunch or dinner. It’s an option for people who don’t want to sit down at a restaurant, but still want to enjoy a delicious meal they didn’t have to make.

“We are prepared to flex when and where we need to to make ends meet for, number one, for the business, but mostly for our employees. [They’re] part of our family,” Froese said.

On the menu now is a variety of cold sandwiches, including a shrimp po’ boy, salad, and soup.

Froese wants to be proactive now, in case conditions in Spokane mimic Seattle.

“As we look at the weekend coming up, our numbers are definitely tapering off a bit,” Froese said. “Hard to always pinpoint why that is, but I have a hunch it has something to do with the virus, if you will.”

The new takeout menu is one way to make up for a slight sales slump expected. That’s not the only change the business has implemented.

Froese explained that frequent hand washing has always been a standard at the business, but now there is an even bigger focus.

“We’re adopting a practice of mandatory hand washing every half hour,” Froese said. “So, every half hour we line up at the sink and wash our hands.”

Froese hopes that those habits, along with the dedication to quality culinary creations, will keep people coming back even if they don’t stay inside the restaurant for long.

“It’s been nice to see how our support structure is continuing to support us,” Froese said.

Froese mentioned that friends who don’t want to go out or don’t live in the area found another unique way to support his small business by purchasing a gift certificate to use later in the year.

Gander and Rygrass is located at 404 West Main Street, in downtown Spokane.

