Spokane restaurant honoring Betty White on what would be her 100th birthday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday.

TV’s “Golden Girl” passed away on December 31, but her legacy will never die.

People across the country are holding celebrations to honor the comedy legend and that includes folks in the Inland Northwest.

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub is hosting a celebration all day Monday.



There will be Golden Girls trivia and food specials, including Shepherd’s Pie and double chocolate raspberry cheesecake.

Proceeds from food specials will be donated to benefit the Short Term After Hours Rescue. This is part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate money to animals shelters in honor of White, who was an avid animal lover.

Shawn O’Donnell’s is located at 719 N. Monroe St in Spokane and will be open through 10 p.m.

