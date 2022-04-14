Spokane restaurant donating Sunday profits to downtown shooting victim

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Prohibition Gastropub will donate all of its Easter Sunday profits to a woman who was shot and injured outside of a downtown Spokane bar.

Katelyn Corigliano was one of three people wounded in the shooting outside of Lucky’s Pub on Saturday.

“As some of you may know, a local, kind, incredible mother, and bartender of the Spokane community, was injured downtown this last weekend in a completely unnecessary act of violence,” Chef Michael Wiley wrote on Facebook.

Wiley said Easter Sunday is typically one of the busiest days of the year. This year, the restaurant will lean into the holiday and host a fundraiser to help Corigliano with her lost wages and medical bills.

The menu will be limited and will feature Korean corn dogs and Dirts blue cheese fries. The bar will be open for cocktails.

Prohibition Gastropub is located at 1914 N Monroe St. and will be open Sunday from 2-8 p.m.

