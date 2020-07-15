Spokane rental assistance program to help low-income families during COVID-19 pandemic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is providing $500,000 to help families who have lost income during the pandemic pay their rent.

The City is teaming up with Spokane Workforce Council to make it happen.

According to a release, the program is expected to provide limited time rent payments to roughly 200 renters who live within city limits.

In order to be eligible, you must earn less than 60% of the area’s average income. Applicants will be prioritized based on payment history, previous assistance, and proof of income status.

To apply or learn more, call the Spokane Resource Center at 509-867-8188.

