Spokane Regional Health using zip codes to track vaccination data

Spokane Regional Health District Percentage of people vaccinated by zip code areas

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District is tracking vaccination rate data by zip code across Spokane County.

Spokane Regional Health said the rates represent those who have received at least one vaccine dose, and the rate is a percentage of the total population in the zip code.

The areas with the highest vaccination rates include 99203 (60.5%), 99223 (51.9%) and 99204 (50.5%). Even though the data shows Fairchild Air Force Base (99011) has a low vaccination rate, this is not entirely accurate because the Department of Defense said it will be not be releasing any vaccination data.

With other areas, their vaccination rates are between 25% and 44.5%.

Spokane Regional Health said this is not an official report, nor is there a public dashboard at this time.

The zip codes and vaccination data are as follows:

99001 (28.3%)

99003 (33.7%)

99004 (35.8%)

99005 (41.8%)

99006 (29.6%)

99009 (25%)

99011 (4.5%)

99012 (26.7%)

99016 (40%)

99018 (25.9%)

99019 (44.3%)

99021 (39%)

99022 (32.8%)

99023 (31.2%)

99025 (29.6%)

99026 (40%)

99027 (33.6%)

99030 (30.3%)

99031 (33.9%)

99036 (44.2%)

99037 (38.1%)

99203 (60.5%)

99204 (50.5%)

99205 (39.6%)

99206 (37.7%)

99207 (32.1%)

99201 (44.5%)

99208 (43.4%)

99212 (39.4%)

99216 (35.6%)

99217 (34%)

99218 (44.5%)

99223 (51.9%)

99224 (41.8%)

