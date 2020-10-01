Spokane Regional Health monitoring ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at 13 care facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is monitoring outbreaks at 13 care facilities that have been reported since the start of September. Of those outbreaks, four include between 24 and 53 total cases.

According to the SRHD, 53 cases have been reported at Rockwood Retirement on the South Hill, as of September 26. Manor Care is up to 44 cases and Cornerstone Memory Care has reported 40. The number of cases is a combination of both residents and staff members.

In a public records request filed by 4 News Now, 761 people in the long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 as of September 28. This number also includes both residents and staff members. Of those cases, 117 people have died. Spokane County has reported 169 COVID-19 deaths.

4 News Now has reached out to each facility for comment. Rockwood South Hill released a statement on Thursday about the current status of COVID-19 in their facility. “Rockwood South Hill is pleased to report that we received negative results from the testing we performed on Monday, September 28 of all healthcare staff. “In light of the recent infection of two independent Towers residents, we will be voluntarily testing all residents who reside in The Summit and The Ridge this Friday. This testing will be performed floor by floor in the resident’s apartment. There is no cost to the residents as this is an expense covered by Medicare. We anticipate testing results by Monday, October 5.”

