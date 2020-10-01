Spokane Regional Health monitoring ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at 13 care facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is monitoring outbreaks at 13 care facilities that have been reported since the start of September. Of those outbreaks, four include between 24 and 53 total cases.
According to the SRHD, 53 cases have been reported at Rockwood Retirement on the South Hill, as of September 26. Manor Care is up to 44 cases and Cornerstone Memory Care has reported 40. The number of cases is a combination of both residents and staff members.
In a public records request filed by 4 News Now, 761 people in the long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 as of September 28. This number also includes both residents and staff members. Of those cases, 117 people have died. Spokane County has reported 169 COVID-19 deaths.
