Spokane Regional Health District hosting vaccine clinic Sunday

by Matthew Kincanon

Bob Edme FILE

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you’re looking to get a COVID vaccine, Spokane Regional Health District will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Sunday.

The clinic will be there as part of Nina’s Mexican Supplies and More anniversary celebration fiesta. They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for people ages 12 and up.

You can go to the clinic on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. It will be at 11305 E. Sprague Ave.

You can find out how to schedule an appointment here.

Tomorrow between 2:00-5:00 p.m.! We'll be at Fiesta at Nina’s Mexican Supplies and More for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those age 12 and up. Find more details at: https://t.co/xxfX4Gvv75 pic.twitter.com/kYeRAOZxE0 — SRHD (@spokanehealth) October 23, 2021

