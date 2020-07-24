Spokane Regional Health hires third-party company to help with contact tracing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is getting more boots on the ground to help with contact tracing. The health district hired a third-party company to recruit tracers as COVID-19 cases climb.

The county spent $1.4 million from its CARES Act funding to pay for the Public Health Institute’s services. They’re based out of California. PHI started helping Oregon with its contact tracing before heading to Washington.

“Our model is to have what we call ‘micro teams’ and each team has eight contact tracers, a supervisor and a resource coordinator,” said Dr. Marta Induni, Senior Director of Research for the Public Health Institute. “And so they’ve hired two teams for now, sort of as a pilot.”

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there are 70 trained tracers in the county. However, only 20-30 are doing contact tracing and other duties. With the help of PHI, the health district said it’ll allow their staff to continue other disease investigations and job responsibilities.

The tracers are from Spokane County, who will help with case investigations and active monitoring.

“Our goal is not only to hire locally, but to hire from different communities — communities of color,” Induni said. “We’re very focused on bilingual, bi-cultural people.”

Induni said gaining the trust of the community helps build rapport to communicate more effectively to keep the people safe.

On top of contact tracing, they’ll also help in other capacities.

“We help them problem solve and you know, activate their networks to get them the support they need, as well as anything the county or the regional health district might be able to do,” Induni explained.

Induni said she hopes their work will help flatten the curve.

“We’re starting relatively small in Spokane with two teams, but hopefully we will demonstrate our efficiency and our capabilities and you know, that number might increase,” Induni said.

The contract was signed about a week ago and will expire at the end of the year. Training starts on June 27 and they’ll start contact tracing the next day.

