Spokane Regional Health expands program that supports high school parents

by Will Wixey

Spokane Regional Health District

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is working to eliminate health barriers faced by high school parents.

The SRHD created the Women, Infant, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) which helps high school parents in many different ways. IT was recently introduced at Lumen High School, a public charter school committed to the support of teen parents.

LHS high school parents will now have on-site services like health screenings, breastfeeding support, monthly benefits and much more. The SRHD wants to continue locating WIC offices in areas with the highest need of services to increase accessibility.

“If a parent has to find a way to get to their infant’s daycare, their appointment, back to the daycare, and back to school, it not only makes appointments extremely stressful, but adds a barrier to their education,” said Teresa Kafentzis, WIC program manager. “By meeting them where they are, in a familiar setting, we can support their health and academic outcomes.”

WIC services are available to individuals who are income-eligible and are pregnant, a new mother, or have a child under the age of 5. Click here for more information on the WIC program.

READ: AG’s Office: Providence-affiliated hospitals failed to make charity care accessible to thousands

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.