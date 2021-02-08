Spokane Regional Health District working to vaccinate homeless population against COVID-19

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many in Spokane’s homeless population have received their first dose of the COVD-19 vaccine.

The City of Spokane and the Spokane Regional Health District are collaborating in the effort. Vaccination clinics were set up and scheduling began two weeks ago, and they will continue in the coming weeks.

“This was a team effort with service providers and our immunization team who prioritized vaccines for our warming center and shelter patrons,” Kylie Kingsbury, Homeless Outreach Coordinator with SRHD, said.

SRHD will continue offering immunization clinics at shelters and vaccinating community members who are eligible and wish to receive the vaccine.

