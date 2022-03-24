Spokane Regional Health District warns of data breach

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some of your personal information could have been affected by a data breach at the Spokane Regional Health District.

SRHD said the information was accessed through a phishing email on Feb. 24. IT workers were alerted to the situation. Then, an internal investigation showed files with clients’ protected health information might have been “previewed” by the data thief. However, the investigations did not show that any documents had been opened, accessed or downloaded, according to SRHD.

“Much like the rest of the state of Washington, SRHD has experienced a record-level spike in phishing emails and malware installation attempts. In this instance, staff fell prey to a phishing scam which exposed confidential information to data thieves,” said Lola Phillips, SRHD Deputy Administrative Officer. “We have a strong commitment to safeguard your personal information, and we are working diligently to reduce the likelihood of future events.”

SRHD said it notified the people whose information was included in the breach.

No Social Security numbers or financial information were noted on any of the documents. However, the people affected should monitor their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity immediately. Plus, the Explanation of Benefits from the insurance companies should be monitored for possible ID theft activities.

Anyone with questions can or who wants more information can contact SRHD’s Privacy Office at (509) 324-1439 or toll-free at (800) 854-9173. Emails can be sent to jmontiel@srhd.org.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.