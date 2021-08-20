Spokane Regional Health District to hold vaccine childhood clinic at Rogers High School

SPOKANE, Wash.– If your student needs to get their vaccinations before school starts you can swing by Rogers High School next Tuesday.

The Spokane Regional Health District will be holding a childhood vaccination clinic there from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

It’s for any kids who will be heading to school this fall and aren’t up to date on their vaccinations. Appointments aren’t needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Here’s what vaccines will be available:

• DTaP

• Polio

• Tdap

• Hep A

• Hep B

• MMR

• Varicella (chickenpox)

• Hib

• HPV

• Meningococcal – ACWY and B

• PCV13

• COVID (Pfizer-BioNTech – requires two doses, for students who are 12 and older)

Before you get there, heath experts ask you to fill out the childhood consent form and bring it with you to save time. You can find that document here. If you can’t bring the form with you, one will be given to you when you get there.

Anyone with questions can call 509-324-1611 or email IAPSupport@srhd.org.

