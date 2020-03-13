Spokane Regional Health District to hold press conference on COVID-19 updates

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Spokane Regional Health District Spokane Regional Health District logo

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m., with updates on COVID-19 and recommendations moving forward.

The City of Spokane previously addressed the public on COVID-19 preventative measures, urging people to practice social distancing and for events and organizations to postpone large gatherings.

RELATED: City of Spokane officials encourage community to practice social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.