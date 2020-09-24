Spokane Regional Health District supports return to classroom for students grades K-2

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District announced on Wednesday it supports a return to in-person learning for students grades K-2 at local schools.

In a release, the Health District says it has been working with several districts, including Spokane Public Schools, Central Valley, Cheney and West Valley, to develop plans for getting early learning students back in the classroom.

“We’re watching the data closely, and although our county remains in the high range, we feel confident in the plans these school districts have developed for a safe return to in-person learning,” said Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

State health officials have said they would like to see daily cases not exceed an average of 26 in Spokane over a two-week period before schools return to in-person learning.

Right now, Spokane is averaging around 35 cases a day.

