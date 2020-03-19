Spokane Regional Health District setting up COVID-19 screening center

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Spokane Regional Health District Spokane Regional Health District logo

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is setting up a coronavirus screening facility at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

This facility is part of their effort to ease the pressure on local hospitals and doctor’s offices.

4 News Now reached out to the District, who say that anyone with symptoms can be referred to the facility for testing.

The screening facility is not open for the general public—all patients must be referred by their doctor.

The Health District plans a ‘soft opening’ for Thursday, with a full opening on Friday.

