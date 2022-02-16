Spokane Regional Health District says COVID cases are trending in the right direction

SPOKANE, Wash.– COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers are trending in the right direction.

The Spokane Regional Health District tracks the direction cases and hospitalizations are going in and asks “is this the trend we want to see?” On the update for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, the answer to both of those questions was “yes.”

The chart released by county health leaders shows a steep drop in the rolling case rate per 100,000. The number of hospitalizations is also on a downward trend.

This mirrors the case trend seen across the state.

Data from the Washington Department of Health shows 65.6 percent of people in Spokane County who are five and older have started getting their COVID-19 vaccine. When it comes to how many people are fully vaccinated, that number is 59.4 percent. You can find an appointment online or by calling 833-VAX-HELP.

You can find more information on cases and hospitalizations in Spokane County here.

