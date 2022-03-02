Spokane Regional Health District reports infant COVID-19 death

by Will Wixey

Spokane Regional Health District

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting a suspected COVID-19 death of a baby.

SRHD said on Monday the infant tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem. Health experts said that highly suggests the virus was a contributing factor to the death. The infant also had underlying medical conditions, according to SRHD.

SRHD reported it as a suspected COVID-19 death, which is labeled as “natural deaths that do not include COVID-19 on the death certificate.” It also must have a positive COVID-19 test within 28 days of death.

There is no evidence to suggest that the death was fairly recent.

