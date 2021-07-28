Spokane Regional Health District recommends people mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to new guidance from the CDC, the Spokane Regional Health District is now encouraging people to wear masks indoors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

First and foremost, the health district says if you are not vaccinated, now is the time to get your shot.

Due to surging COVID-19 cases, @CDCgov issued guidance today related to the Delta variant and masking. SRHD urges residents to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor settings where vaccination status of others is unknown and to get vaccinated as soon as possible. https://t.co/pfxPbQgYt5 — SRHD (@spokanehealth) July 28, 2021

As Delta variant cases make up a majority of new COVID infections across Washington, SRHD says everyone should mask up regardless of vaccination status. This is especially the case in indoor settings where you are not certain of other people’s vaccination status.

