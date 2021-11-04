Spokane Regional Health District partnering with schools to offer pediatric vaccines

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District will partner with several school districts to offer low-dose COVID vaccines for kids.

The doses will be administered at various school clinics throughout Spokane County starting next week.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez encouraged families to consider vaccinating their younger children, as children can suffer from severe illness due to COVID.

Although children most often experience mild symptoms compared to adults, they may require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe, according to SRHD.

“We are pleased to see we now have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to help alleviate the risk of COVID-19 with our young children and bring us one step closer to ending this pandemic,” Velázquez said. “This very effective vaccine will reduce the public health burden in children ages 5-11 and alleviate the pressure on schools and on families.”

The Health District recommended talking to your pediatrician or health care provider if you have questions or concerns about the vaccine.

SRHD asks that families have patience as they wait for appointments to become available.

To find a vaccine appointment, visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

