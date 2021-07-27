Spokane Regional Health District ‘not discussing’ mask mandate as other counties grapple with Delta variant

by Connor Sarles

Editor’s note: This article reflects guidance earlier on Tuesday. The SRHD has since updated their stance, recommending people to mask up regardless of vaccination.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several counties in western Washington are urging people to start masking up again, but the Spokane Regional Health District says that is not on the table for Spokane just yet.

The health district says they are not discussing the implementation of a mask mandate.

This comes as at least nine Washington counties—King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor—grapple with a resurgence of COVID cases, fueled by the Delta variant.

Despite this, SRHD is keeping a close eye on hospitalization numbers. If at any point the hospital network starts to get overwhelmed with COVID patients, they “will have to take preventative measures.”

“Masks do work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and should continue to be used by those unvaccinated and indoors where you are unsure whether the people around you are vaccinated,” said SRHD public information officer Kelli Hawkins. “Masks, like the vaccines, protect others around you, slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, and can prevent hospitalizations and deaths.”

Most importantly, says SRHD, the best tool to fight the virus and return to normal life is getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

