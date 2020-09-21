Spokane Regional Health District mistakenly releases COVID patient information to school staff

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District said Monday their administrators mistakenly disclosed personal health information to Northeast Washington Educational Service District 101.

According to a release from the SRHD, the incident happened on September 8 when information was sent to school administrators and nursing staff. The disclosed information included patient names, birth dates, gender, address, employers, COVID-19 testing and results, as well as COVID-19 related hospitalization status.

SRHD administrative officer Amelia Clark said an investigation into the incident has been launched and the health district will be implementing corrective actions to mitigate unauthorized disclosure of information moving forward.

“We are very sorry to have accidentally released confidential information to a partner agency,” Clark said. “We are confident that the agency shares our concern and commitment to safeguard your personal information, yet we will work diligently to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Those impacted by the error have already been contacted. No Social Security numbers, nor financial information were included in the documents, but those affected are encouraged to monitor their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity.

“We are committed to protecting the information of our clients and sincerely apologize for this incident,” Clark said.

