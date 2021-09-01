Spokane Regional Health District in talks with state about reopening mass testing site

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has asked the state for resources to reopen a mass COVID-19 testing site.

Toward the start of the pandemic, the Spokane Arena served as a mass drive-thru testing site. It was closed earlier this year as testing needs slowed and as the location transitioned into a mass vaccination site. The arena stopped offering vaccinations in June.

But now, COVID cases are again rising in Spokane County. Testing is proving to be difficult, especially as venues and events require negative tests for unvaccinated guests.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said there is not an issue with clinical providers offering tests, but there is a gap when it comes to other testing other people in the community.

“Right now, resources are pretty tight. One of the components that comes with that free-standing testing is the resources to operate it,” Velazquez said.

Local healthcare providers are already dealing with severe staffing shortages. It is a problem not only impacting Spokane County but the entire state of Washington and many other areas across the country.

“It’s all a matter of resources right now, not only for us but also for the state because we’re not the only ones asking for additional assistance,” Velazquez said.

Velazquez said the biggest hurdle of bringing back a mass testing site is simply figuring out who will run it, but SRHD remains in talks with the state about the possibility.

