Spokane Regional Health District board asks Dr. Bob Lutz to step down

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District board has asked Dr. Bob Lutz to step down.

Lutz is the Spokane County Health Officer and has been leading the county’s COVID-19 response since the start of pandemic.

Spokeswoman Kelli Hawkins confirmed the news, but did not say why Lutz was asked to leave his position.

A health officer can be removed if both the administrator and the health board make that decision. If the chair is removed, then the vice chair would take over. Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney currently serves as vice chair. Again, no official action has been taken, aside of asking Lutz to resign.

