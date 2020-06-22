Spokane Regional Health District: 40 percent of new COVID-19 cases linked to community spread

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Forty percent of Spokane County’s new COVID-19 cases have been linked to community spread, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

During a news conference on Monday, Public Information Officer Kelli Hawkins said that the majority of new cases are happening in young people who are asymptomatic. She said she is concerned those individuals are going out into public and not taking the proper safety precautions.

“Yes, we’re seeing more younger people out taking advantage of businesses that are opening up, which we want to do, but we want to encourage them to do that correctly,” Hawkins said. “So again, wearing their masks, social distancing.”

Spokane County has seen several days of double-digit increases and, as of Monday, has had 998 total cases confirmed across the county. The county has also reported 37 deaths, though the Department of Health reports 38.

Hawkins said the increases can also be attributed to contact tracing.

“I think it’s a combination of increased activity out in the community, as well as the increased contact tracing so that we’re capturing those cases,” Hawkins said.

The days of double-digit jumps have forced Spokane County to remain in phase 2 for several weeks. County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz is set to speak with the Board of Health during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of moving to phase 3.

“I think that we’re concerned. I wouldn’t say that we are — you know, I don’t want to say that we are not feeling good about something. I just want to say that we have concern and we’re not ready to move to phase 3 yet,” Hawkins said.

For weeks, Lutz and the SHRD have said Spokane County has not met the required criteria to advance to the next phase of the state’s reopening plan. Despite this, the Spokane County Commissioners and Mayor Nadine Woodward have encouraged Lutz to begin the process of applying for phase 3. Last week, Lutz declined to do so.

