Health district concerned with children vaccine eligibility as COVID hospitalizations rise

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations with Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reporting 218 new cases, and 117 people are being treated for COVID in a local hospital.

The county hasn’t seen a surge like this since last winter. Of all the COVID patients in the hospital, SRHD says 97-98% of people are not vaccinated.

Three people in the hospital with COVID are kids under the age of 12, which means they are not vaccinated. The health district is uncertain about the future of vaccines for children. Right now, you have to be 12 or older to get the shot.

As we get closer to the first day of school, the variant is raising some concerns for not only the classroom, but what the future looks like for Spokane County. We do know the virus is spreading around the community.

“We are seeing spread that is fairly broad and just a representation of a variant that is highly transmissible,” said Dr. Frank Velazquez, Interim Health Officer at SRHD.

Spokane hospitals are strained. Providence is restricting visitors because of increasing cases. Kootenai Health made the same decision on Tuesday.

“Typically, they’ve [Providence] had either zero or one [children with COVID hospitalized] at the worst possible times,” Velazquez said. “The biggest unknown for us is the availability of vaccines for those under 12.”

Because kids 12 and older are the only ones who can get the vaccine, this leaves some aspects of the upcoming school year a little uncertain. SRHD will meet with superintendents next week to go over risk mitigation, such as testing. Masks are already required in all Washington schools.

As for the community, Velazquez says a mask mandate is not out of the question. The CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination.

“So at this point, I’m staying with my recommendation for the time being, but we all have the prerogative of moving to a requirement if necessary at some point in time,” Velazquez said.

People between 20 and 29-year-olds make up 21.3 percent of the cases and Velazquez says more younger people are getting infected. Only 50.7% of people 12 and older are vaccinated in Spokane County, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The increase in cases also reflects how much testing the county is doing. Despite that uptick, SRHD says there is no shortage of access to testing.

Velazquez says everyone needs to do their part to end the pandemic.

“Each one of us individually can make a contribution to prevent the spread of this virus,” he said.

