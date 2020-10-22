Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency calling this year’s wildfire smoke levels ‘unprecedented’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been over a month now since Spokane experienced seven consecutive days of unhealthy to hazardous air quality; a week the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency is calling unprecedented.

Prior to the week of Sept. 12-18, the SRCAA says they had never recorded levels of wildfire smoke that high.

Before then, the longest stretch of time when Spokane did not meet healthy air conditions due to wildfire smoke was back in 2017. That year, the air quality did not meet standards for 16 days, three of which were spent in the ‘very unhealthy’ range.

This year, Spokane spent four days in the ‘hazardous’ range, with the Air Quality Index reaching 479.

“Spokane has had wildfire seasons with more days in unhealthy ranges, but none with these high of concentrations of smoke,” it reads on the SRCAA’s website.

The SRCAA will be hosting “Smoke Ready Week” in June 2021 in order to make sure residents are prepared for another wildfire season.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.