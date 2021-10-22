Spokane redistricting plan to create five new County Commissioner districts

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is on-track to create five new County Commissioner districts following the Spokane County Independent Redistricting Committee’s approval of a redistricting plan.

After seven months of work and public engagement, the committee approved the 2021 Adopted Redistricting Plan Thursday.

“I’m very proud of these four people,” committee chair Elaine Couture said of the redistricting committee. “Their commitment to doing the right thing for Spokane County is evident in how they developed this plan. They listened to our community, they had a lot of tough conversations in their public meetings, and they worked very hard to draw fair and equitable districts that reflected community priorities. I also want to express my appreciation to the many people and organizations whose involvement helped to guide the process and the plan.”

The plan creates five new County Commissioner districts for Spokane, as required by the 2018 Responsible Representation Act. The new districts will increase the number of County Commissioners for the county from three to five.

Starting in 2022, the committee said the new districts will elect a commissioner to represent their district on the Board of County Commissioners, rather than through a countywide vote.

The committee also set staggered terms of office for each district. Districts 1, 3, and 5 are on an initial two-year cycle. Districts 2 and 4 are on an initial four-year cycle.

Between April and October, the committee held public meetings to discuss new districts and receive public input. They also hosted several public information sessions and public hearings to share information and hear from community members and organizations across the county.

The committee said they received nearly 1,000 public comments throughout the process, and more from the sessions and meetings.

They said comments were incorporated into the final plan, including how Fairchild Air Force Base and the West Plains area are maintained in one district. Other ways include Spokane Valley being divided into two districts rather than three, and the city of Spokane being divided into east and west districts rather than north and south.

With Thursday’s approval, the committee said the plan will be submitted to the Spokane County Auditor’s Office. The Auditor’s Office will work to adjust existing district boundaries and election precincts in time for 2022 elections.

You can find more information about the process here.

