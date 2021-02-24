Spokane recycling pickup will move to every other week in May

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane recycling collection customers will see changes in their pickup schedules come May.

At that time, the city’s Solid Waste Collections Department will pick up recycling every other week. In a release, the city said the change is to help “manage escalating costs” while not charging customers more.

Weekly garbage collection will continue and recycling collection will continue on the same day of the week, just every other week.

The change was approved by Mayor Nadine Woodward and the City Council in the fall of 2020 during work to update the city’s utility rates.

The city said costs to manage recyclables increased 100-fold in the past seven years. According to the city, those increased costs come from a dramatic drop in the prices received for selling recycles, which were greatly influenced by China’s decision to no longer purchase most recyclables from the U.S. because of high contamination rates. The city also attributed more garbage in recycling carts as causing costs to rise.

The change will officially begin on May 3.

