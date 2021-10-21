Spokane receives grant to help homeless and vulnerable

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane’s Community, Housing, and Human Services department (CHHS) has received millions in grant money to help the city’s homeless and vulnerable.

The department has accepted more than $4.6 million in federal grant money to provide housing, services and shelter to assist people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan Program Grant (HOME-ARP). It covers a contract period ending on Sept. 30, 2030, and people and programs within the city limits.

Spokane County is eligible for a separate HOME-ARP allocation.

“This is another important funding source that furthers the execution of our plan as a City and regional partner to take care of our most vulnerable,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Our CHHS team is pursuing every possible opportunity on behalf of the community to sustain the programs we already have and add new resources where it makes sense.”

The City Council voted Thursday to approve the acceptance of the HUD funds, which are allocated to jurisdictions that qualified. In late September, Spokane was notified that it was eligible for a program award of $4,628,671.

HUD said the program is used to fund activities including building, buying and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership. The funds are also used to provide direct rental assistance to low-income people.

